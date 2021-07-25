What is the record for the most money won on The Chase? There’s even a big triumph for a Scouser.

Since its debut in 2009, The Chase has been a staple of British daytime television.

The ITV gameshow’s premise is simple: every weekday at 5pm, four fresh players use their wits against one of the UK’s best quizzers in the hopes of winning a cash reward.

The host, Bradley Walsh, asks each contestant a series of questions in an individual cash builder before pitting them against The Chaser in a head-to-head match to determine whether they can advance to The Final Chase as a member of the team.

Bradley Walsh of The Chase can’t believe one of the contestants was a member of a well-known 1980s band.

One of The Chasers – Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, or Darragh Ennis – is standing in the contestant’s way.

The cash prizes change depending on how well the player does in the initial cash builder – or whether they take The Chaser’s higher or lesser offer.

Fans of the show routinely ridicule the candidates on Twitter when they take the lower offer to go closer to home, so we thought we’d look at the brave participants who took a chance and won a large sum of money.

The following are some of the largest cash prizes ever won on The Chase:

The Chase’s biggest individual victory ever

When Judith overcame Jenny Ryan to win a whooping £70,000, she set a new record for a lone contender.

In The Final Chase, the 54-year-old from Newmarket took 20 steps on her own and received a standing ovation from “The Vixen” when she failed to catch her.

To add to the astounding achievement, The Chaser revealed on Twitter after the show aired in 2019 that Judith was a standby competitor who only found out she was going to take part in the quiz 24 hours before it was taped.

The largest prize ever won on The Chase

The largest prize ever won on The Chase was £100,000 in 2018, when a team of four managed to avoid being captured by Anne Hegerty.

Tim, Luca, and Diane. “The summary has come to an end.”