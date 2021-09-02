What is the purpose of ivermectin and why are people taking it for COVID-19?

The US Food and Medicine Administration (FDA) has expressed worry about ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug that some persons in the US, including podcast host Joe Rogan, have been reported to have used for COVID-19 treatment.

According to the FDA website, ivermectin is a drug licensed by the FDA to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two parasitic worm-related diseases.

It has been FDA-approved for use in animals to prevent heartworm disease in certain small animal species and to treat certain parasites in other animal species.

The FDA has received many cases of humans being hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses, despite the fact that it has not been approved for use as a treatment for COVID-19.

What Is Ivermectin and How Does It Work?

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic medicine that has been licensed by the FDA for the treatment of certain tropical diseases. The FDA has not approved it as a therapy for any viral infection.

Strongyloidiasis is treated with ivermectin. Strongyloidiasis, also known as threadworm, is an infection in which a type of roundworm enters the body through the skin, travels through the airways, and settles in the intestines, according to MedlinePlus, the online health information resource service of the United States National Library of Medicine (NLM), which is part of the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to MedlinePlus, ivermectin is also used to treat onchocerciasis (river blindness), which is an illness caused by a form of roundworm that can produce a rash, lumps under the skin, and eye difficulties such as vision loss or blindness.

According to MedlinePlus, the medicine is also used to treat various roundworm infections, head or pubic lice infestations, and scabies, which is a skin ailment caused by an infestation of microscopic mites that dwell beneath the skin.

Side Effects of Ivermectin

According to MedlinePlus, those who take ivermectin may experience some of the following negative effects:

Dizziness Appetite loss. Nausea Vomiting Bloating or stomach pain Diarrhea Constipation Weakness Sleepiness Shaking of a bodily component that is uncontrollable Uncomfortable chest

According to MedlinePlus, those who take ivermectin to treat onchocerciasis may encounter the following extra adverse effects:

Eyes, face, arms, hands, feet, ankles, or lower legs swelling Swelling and discomfort in the joints Neck, armpit, or groin glands that are painful and swollen Rapid heartbeat Pain, redness, or tearing in the eyes Eyelids or eyeball swelling Abnormal. This is a condensed version of the information.