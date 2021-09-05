What is the procedure for applying for Love Island 2022? Season 8 Islanders are presently being sought by ITV2.

Although Love Island 2021 is no longer airing, don’t worry if you missed out on your own summer of love; registration for the following series is already open.

The official ITV casting call states that they are searching for “vibrant singles from throughout the UK who want to travel to the sun in quest of love.”

“The chosen cast will spend time getting to know one another in the luxury villa, but in order to stay in paradise, they must capture the hearts of the audience and their fellow Islanders, who will eventually decide their fate on Love Island.”

But when is Love Island 2022 going to air, and how do you apply to be a contestant? Everything you need to know is right here.

If you want to be in with a chance of winning £50,000 and possibly finding true love along the way, the first step is to complete a short registration form.

ITV will encourage people who completed the initial registration form to get back into their accounts and complete and submit a full application form when they are ready to begin casting for Love Island season eight.

What age must you be to apply for Love Island?

To apply for Love Island, you must be at least 18 years old due to the nature of the show.

Applicants must additionally meet the following standards for eligibility:

ITV or any entity owned by ITV plc may not employ you, your live-in partner, or any immediate relative.

You must have a passport that is less than 10 years old and valid for at least six months after the program ends, or be willing to obtain one.

During production, you must be exclusively available to participate in the program for a minimum of 10 weeks.

When is Love Island 2022 scheduled to air?

Although we have just recently said our goodbyes to this year’s batch of Islanders, ITV is already planning the next series.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that a second season of Winter Love Island will air anytime soon, therefore Love Island 2022 will most likely premiere near the end of June 2022.