What Is the Number of Voters in California? During the recall, the voting population was revealed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is the expected winner of the California recall election, which took place on September 14.

Millions of voters were asked whether they wanted the governor removed from office in the recall election. To remove Newsom from office, a majority vote is required.

According to the latest “unofficial” election results posted on the website of the California Secretary of State (SOS), who oversees recalls of state officers, including the governor, as of September 15, 2:55 a.m. local time, around 64 percent of voters statewide had responded “no” to the recall question.

Because the results must be confirmed by the SOS, they are unofficial. By October 22, the findings will be confirmed.

The 64 percent statistic is based on the fact that at the time of publication, all precincts across the state had at least partially reported their findings.

Because some counties may show that a precinct has reported results even if just one ballot from that precinct has been counted, the SOS data labels precincts as “partially” reporting.

“Precincts are marked as partially reporting because vote-by-mail, provisional, and other votes will continue to be reviewed and counted after Election Night,” according to the SOS website.

According to the Associated Press, Newsom had a 30-point advantage in the race, which is expected to diminish as more votes are tabulated in the coming days, but the governor’s lead could not be overcome.

What Is the Number of Voters in California?

There are 22,057,610 registered voters in California’s 58 counties’ 18,185 precincts.

How many people voted in the recall election in California?

At the time of reporting, 9,176,526 ballots had been recorded statewide in the California recall election, according to the latest data on the SOS website.

According to the SOS website, as of 2:55 a.m. local time on September 15, this amounted to about 41% of the state’s voting population.

According to data, voter turnout has been lower in California elections since November 2006, including the gubernatorial election in November 2018 (when 64.54 percent of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot) and the U.S. presidential election in November 2016 (when 75.27 percent of the state’s voting population cast a ballot). This is a condensed version of the information.