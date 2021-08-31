What Is the Number of Exoplanets? Dozens of New Worlds Discovered by Scientists

NASA announced the discovery of 40 additional exoplanets, raising the total number of known exoplanets to 4,512.

The new planets were announced by NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program in a tweet on Monday. The vast majority of them were identified with the use of data from the Kepler space telescope, which was decommissioned in 2018.

“Astronomers are still finding worlds” in Kepler’s old readings, according to NASA Exoplanets.

NASA has a list of 7,721 planetary candidates that could be exoplanets as of this writing, but the agency is still waiting for confirmation before adding them to the total.

The database, which contains information on all verified exoplanets, is accessible online and updated on a regular basis.

TOI-251 b, a Jupiter-mass planet situated 325 light-years distant, is one of the most recent entries to the database. One orbit of its star takes only 4.9 days to complete.

Another is TOI-178 b, a “super Earth” exoplanet with a mass of 1.5 times that of our own planet. It orbits its star in less than two days.

Any planet that exists outside of our solar system is known as an exoplanet. Researchers can use a variety of detecting methods to figure out how big these planets are, how much mass they have, and even what they’re made of.

The discovery of exoplanets is a relatively new discipline of astronomy. The first ones were discovered in the 1990s, and the number has exploded since then.

Exoplanets are too far away for humanity to visit with current technology, so scientists must rely on telescope observations. Proxima Centauri b, the closest known exoplanet, is four light years away.

A Long Trip Through Space

If someone got in their automobile and drove 60 miles per hour toward the globe, it would take them 47 million years to arrive. According to NASA, even the Voyager probes, which are speeding out of our solar system at tens of thousands of miles per hour, would take 75,000 years to arrive.

Exoplanets are discovered using a variety of techniques. Many are discovered using the transit method, which involves scientists measuring how much a distant star dims when an exoplanet passes in front of it.

