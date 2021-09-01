What Is the New 6-Week Abortion Law in Texas?

In Texas, a contentious new legislation outlawing all abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeatâ€”effectively prohibiting the practice after about six weeks of pregnancyâ€”is slated to take effect on September 1.

The bill, which was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May, also empowers residents to sue women who get an abortion, as well as anyone who help them get one.

The restriction, which is one of the most stringent in the country, applies to women who become pregnant as a consequence of rape or incest and only allows for medical situations.

What Is The New Legislation?

“A physician may not intentionally perform or induce an abortion… if the physician detect[s]a fetal heartbeat,” according to Senate Bill (SB) 8, a Texas law.

Fetal heartbeats can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, when many women are completely unaware they are expecting.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, 85-90 percent of people who get abortions in Texas are at least six weeks pregnant.

Any anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion, including doctors or health-care employees participating in the process, anyone who transports a woman to a clinic for an abortion, and even those who help pay the procedure, is prohibited under the legislation.

The law does not make it illegal to perform abortions after a fetal heartbeat is found, but it does give private citizens the right to enforce it by suing doctors or anybody who helps a woman obtain an abortion illegally.

Anyone who wins a lawsuit is entitled to at least $10,000. There appears to be no limit to the amount of money that can be earned.

What Was The Supreme Court’s Final Decision?

Abortion clinics from around the state have filed an emergency motion contesting the bill’s constitutionality and requesting that the Supreme Court block it. However, a panel of judges on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to stop the law from being enforced.

“Texas politicians will have effectively repealed Roe v. Wade in less than two days. “Before clinics are forced to turn patients away, we have filed an emergency motion in the Supreme Court to block this law,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement on Monday, August. This is a condensed version of the information.