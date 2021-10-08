What is the name of the judge who blocked the Texas abortion bill, Robert Pitman?

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ordered Texas to freeze Senate Bill 8, a restricted abortion bill that he called a “offensive deprivation” of a constitutional right.

The federal judge’s decision pushed him into the national spotlight, but he is no stranger to controversy.

Pitman graduated from Abilene Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in science, the University of Texas School of Law with a law degree, and the University of Oxford with a master’s degree in international human rights law.

Pitman was appointed as a United States magistrate judge for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas in 2003 after years as an attorney. Pitman was one of two candidates for United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas nominated by Texas politicians, who were impressed with his performance as a magistrate judge.

Despite the fact that Pitman’s name was given to Obama by Texas Senators John Cornyn and Kay Bailey Hutchison, both Republicans, numerous conservatives in the state objected to his endorsement. Pitman’s advice was “extremely rare and worrisome,” according to Tim Lambert, head of the conservative Texas Home School Coalition, the state’s largest advocate group for homeschooling families. Pitman was named United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas by President Barack Obama in 2011, making him the first openly homosexual U.S. Attorney in Texas history.

Obama reassigned him to the Western District of Texas as a federal district judge in 2014. Pitman became the first openly gay federal judge in Texas when he was appointed.

Pitman’s most well-known judgement before Wednesday’s abortion law decision came in 2019, when he stopped enforcement of a Texas legislation that compelled contractors to attest that they don’t support boycotts of Israel. In a 56-page judgment, Pitman argues that boycotts are protected free speech and that the regulation fails to serve a compelling state interest.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott supports the stringent abortion law he struck down on Wednesday, and Pitman’s latest judgment isn’t the first time he’s defied the state’s Republican leader.

