What is the Milk Crate Challenge, and how does it work? Videos People Testing Their Balance Has Gone Viral.

A video of a guy taking part in the “Milk Crate Challenge” went popular on social media on Saturday, garnering three million views.

Sir Veillance Studios, a multimedia production business, shared footage of a guy attempting to climb and descend a staircase made of plastic milk crates while purportedly rolling a cannabis joint without collapsing.

When he reaches the ground, the man celebrates his win by lighting up the claimed substance. In the video, a small crowd can be seen gathered around the crates, cheering for the man while filming him.

WARNING: The video below depicts a scene and contains strong language that some viewers may find disturbing.

White Mike, who is the first person to finish the Milk Crate Challenge while rolling a blunt, has achieved a new world record.

twitter.com/V4RdzAWRhd

August 21, 2021 — Sir Veillance Studios (@SirVstudios)

What is the Milk Crate Challenge, and how does it work?

According to Complex, the challenge has gained a lot of traction over the last several days. People have started filming the challenge and publishing it on social media with the hashtag #MilkCrateChallenge. People began placing enormous wagers on who would win the challenge as the trend grew.

Not all of the films show participants rotating their joints as they ascend and descend the milk carton stairs. However, a number of videos have surfaced showing participants’ failed attempts to complete the job as they battle to keep their balance.

Challenge of the Milk Crate #MilkCrate #Challenge #Funny pic.twitter.com/wykSEeTCTU #MilkCrate #Challenge #Funny

19 August 2021 — Yesssterday (@Yesssterday)

People who are willing to try unusual and insane things are swamped with new trends and challenges on social media platforms like TikTok.

The Starburst Challenge, which involves people kissing with candy in their lips, went viral on TikTok in June. On the video-sharing app, young people may be seen making recordings with the candy. It was originally seen on May 5, when TikTok user @saraballinnn posted a video of herself miming along to a song with the words “making out after eating Starbursts >>” overlaid on top of the clip.

In the caption, she said, “Definitely suggest.” The. This is a condensed version of the information.