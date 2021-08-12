What is the meaning of the asteroid Bennu? One of the Deadliest Space Rocks We’ve Ever Seen.

NASA has updated its estimates of the threat posed by asteroid 101955 Bennu.

According to a NASA analysis released on Wednesday, Bennu has a 1 in 1,750 risk of colliding with Earth by the year 2300. According to the space agency’s announcement, they also discovered that September 24, 2182, was “the most significant single date” for impact risk, with a likelihood of 1 in 2,700.

For years, scientists have been studying Bennu, especially since the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrived at the enormous space rock in December 2018.

Even though the impact risk is still relatively low, NASA considers the asteroid to be one of the two most dangerous in the solar system.

Aside from the prospect of an impact, Bennu is scientifically significant for a variety of reasons. For starters, the asteroid’s average orbital distance from the sun is roughly 105 million miles, which is similar to the Earth’s 93 million mile orbital distance.

Furthermore, it is a B-type asteroid, which is an uncommon form of asteroid. That it’s both old—scientists believe it formed around 4.5 billion years ago—and carbon-rich, with the potential to contain organic chemicals.

Bennu may have chemicals and rocks from the beginning of the solar system on and beneath its pitch black surface.

Bennu is also large enough for an investigation mission, measuring 510 meters (1,673 feet) from pole to pole.

Take a Surface Sample

Bennu was chosen as the target for OSIRIS-REx because of these factors, and the probe circled the space rock from late 2018 to early this year, gathering as much data as it could on its orbital route, size and form, mass, composition, and spin. It also took a surface sample, which was crucial.

In April of this year, the OSIRIS-REx probe began gently drifting away from Bennu, and a month later, it embarked on a two-year journey back to Earth.

On September 24, 2023, the probe is scheduled to return to Earth with its Bennu surface sample, which NASA describes as “pristine and priceless cargo.”

Once every six years, Bennu approaches Earth and circles at a speed of around 63,000 miles per hour. It takes 1.2 years to complete a full orbit around the sun, and it rotates once every 4.3 hours.

