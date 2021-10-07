What is the location of Jeju Island? The Dream of Player No. 067 in the “Squid Game” is revealed.

In a recent interview with Netflix, cast members highlighted various “dreamlike, fantastical” scenarios in Squid Game, the new Netflix K-drama that has been dominating the streamer’s global rankings since its release.

These serene vistas contrast with the horrific plot of the series, which sees hundreds of people fight to the death in an extreme survival struggle for a chance to win 45.6 billion Korean won (about $38 million).

A massive, stark white, cavernous area is one of the remarkable backdrops in Squid Game, where the competitors are seen pairing off for the competition’s Marbles game. They next walk inside a set that resembles a regular South Korean neighborhood, complete with alleyways and backyards.

No. 067 (Sae-byeok, a North Korean defector played by actress HoYeon Jung) makes a reference to the real-life South Korean island of Jeju during the same round, which takes place in Episode 6 named “Gganbu.”

In this article, we examine the meaning of Sae-dream byeok’s in Squid Game.

What is the location of Jeju Island?

Jeju Island sits off the coast of Jeollanamdo (South Jeolla province) in South Korea’s southwest corner. Wi Ha-jun, the rising Korean hottie who portrays the policeman in Squid Game, hails from South Jeolla.

What is the dream of Player 067?

When player No. 240 (Ji-yeong, played by Lee Yoo Mi) asked Sae-byeok what she would do with the prize money if she won the contest, Sae-byeok responded she would buy a house for her younger brother to live in, recover her mother from North Korea, and visit Jeju Island.

“It didn’t look like Korea when I saw it [Jeju Island] on TV. It appeared to be exotic, as if it were in another country “Ji-yeong was informed.

Ji-yeong responded, ” “Hey, you’ve got to dream bigger—at the very least, think Hawaii or the Maldives. Also, while you’re there, have a glass of mojito “quoting a line from a film featuring Lee Byung-hun, one of South Korea’s most well-known actors, who plays the Front Man in the series and is best known to Western audiences for his work in the G.I. Joe franchise.

“Have you seen the film yet? The one with Lee Byung-hun, for example “Ji-yeong, echoing a line from the film Inside Men, asked Sae-byeok where he was. This is a condensed version of the information.