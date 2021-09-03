What Is the Line 3 Pipeline, and Why Is It a Controversial Project?

This week, four members of the progressive Democratic “Squad” will travel to Minnesota to meet with Indigenous elders and express their opposition to a crude oil pipeline that is now under construction.

Representatives Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Presley will join Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, on September 3 and 4.

On Friday, they’ll visit with Indigenous leaders at the construction site before holding a press conference in Minneapolis. They’ll take part in a round table debate on “treaty violations and the lack of tribal consent” on Saturday.

The pipeline, dubbed Line 3, has sparked widespread opposition and protests, with opponents claiming that it will pass across land protected by treaties between the United States and the Ojibwe nations.

It is designed to replace Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline, which has been in operation for 52 years and is situated in Alberta.

However, the majority of the new line will take a very different path. The pipeline will pass across hundreds of lakes, rivers, wetlands, and aqueducts along its route.

Critics, notably environmental groups, argue that the pipeline will expose additional areas of the state to the risk of oil spills, putting rivers, lakes, and wild rice waters in jeopardy.

Tar sands will be transported from Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin, on the new route. Tar sands, often known as oil sands, are a type of oil source.

The present Line 3 has had previous leaks, notably the worst inland oil disaster in US history near Grand Rapids in 1991. Because the new pipeline will be composed of heavier, coated steel, Enbridge claims it will be less prone to spills. The pipeline’s supporters have also pointed to the sustained high demand for oil.

More than a thousand protesters gathered on the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul last week to protest the pipeline. Protests have also occurred elsewhere, with hundreds of demonstrators demonstrating in July at the Mississippi River’s headwaters.

“We’re going to continue to show up, and we’re going to continue to express our rights,” Nancy Beaulieu, creator of the Resilient Indigenous Sisters Engaging (RISE) Coalition, said at last week’s gathering.

“As indigenous people, we have an inalienable right to hunt, fish, and gather. This is a condensed version of the information.