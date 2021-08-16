What Is The Law Of Jett Hawkins? ‘This Is Bigger Than Just Hair,’ says Illinois, which has banned discrimination based on hairstyle.

In what will be known as “the Jett Hawkins Law,” a new law in Illinois prohibits schools from prohibiting any sort of hairdo.

Dreadlocks, braids, and twists are among the ethnic hairstyles that will be protected against “hairstyle discrimination.”

After the legislature approved the bill in the spring, Gov. J.B. Pritzer signed it on Friday. The bill was sponsored by State Senator Mike Simmons, a Black legislator with dreadlocks.

“I know how humiliating it is to be made to humiliate yourself in front of your classmates. It is completely wrong for authority figures to degrade and humiliate you in front of other people because of something that is God-given,” Simmons told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“As someone who wears his hair natural, I believe it would be irresponsible of me not to speak up, act, and alter the policies that allow this to happen.”

The Jett Hawkins Law is based on the case of Gus “Jett” Hawkins, a 4-year-old Black pupil at a Chicago preschool who was informed he had to take out his braids because it was against the school dress code.

Jett Hawkins was told in pre-school that he needed to remove his braids. Ida Nelson, his mother, fought back. As a result, @MikeSimmonsChi introduced legislation in Illinois prohibiting hair discrimination. Illinois has passed the #JettHawkinsAct! pic.twitter.com/WQxe0tEL7B

“Outdated and frequently racist dress regulations in schools should not be used to humiliate kids of color who choose to wear their hair in a style that honors their heritage, ancestry, and culture,” Simmons said.

Ida Nelson, Hawkins’ mother, initiated a campaign to raise awareness about the tragedy. The commercial centered on how the stigmatization of a child’s hair might have a negative impact on their educational development.

“This is about more than simply hair for us. Nelson explained that “our hair is an extension of who we are as a race and is closely related to our cultural identity.”

“This is a significant step toward bettering our children’s mental health results since it ensures that they will be in healthier learning environments.”

I’m proud to support my colleague @SenMikeSimmons as his signature bill, The Jett Hawkins Law (https://t.co/yoA3qghPg5), was signed into law by @GovPritzker, joining other members of the justice league, including @LtGovStratton, @SenatorHunter, @senpetersil, @repgregharris, and @ChiAlderwoman. pic.twitter.com/ZtwDpLxVE1