What Is the Hatch Act, and How Does It Work? Kayleigh McEnany asserts that Jen Psaki broke the law in the United States.

Kayleigh McEnany, a former press secretary for President Donald Trump, claimed on Thursday that current White House press secretary Jen Psaki had broken the Hatch Act, which prohibits government employees from participating in political campaigns.

The charge, which McEnany made on Twitter, prompted a flood of responses from social media users. Some people agreed with McEnany, while others called her a hypocrite and provided examples from the Trump administration that they believed were illegal.

But what is the Hatch Act exactly, and what constitutes a breach of it?

In August of 1939, the Hatch Act, originally known as the “Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities,” was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Senator Carl Hatch of New Mexico was the law’s original sponsor, and it has been changed several times since its inception.

The most commonly referenced section of the Hatch Act is the prohibition on civil service employees in the executive arm of the federal government from engaging in political activity such as campaigning. The president and vice president are free from the law, despite the fact that it focuses on the executive branch.

The statute was enacted in response to charges that Democratic Party members in swing states exploited workers from the Works Progress Administration (WPA) during the 1938 congressional elections.

Violations of the Hatch Act can result in serious consequences, including disciplinary action and even job loss.

The legislation has been construed throughout time to suggest that employees who are paid with federal monies are prohibited from engaging in political action, as McEnany accused her successor of doing.

Why isn’t @PressSec held accountable for any Hatch Act violations by the media? She has spoken out twice in support of political candidates from the podium.

Why isn't @PressSec held accountable for any Hatch Act violations by the media? She has spoken out twice in support of political candidates from the podium.

There is no problem with engaging in political activities under the First Amendment, but it must be done away from the platform.

