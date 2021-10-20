What is the government’s Covid plan B, and when will it be implemented?

Despite rising case numbers across the UK, NHS chiefs have warned that the Government’s Covid plan B may need to be adopted soon. However, Boris Johnson has insisted that it is not yet time to impose limits.

Yesterday, nearly 50,000 new cases were reported, with deaths increasing by 11% to 869 in a week, and weekly hospitalizations increasing by 7% to 5,561.

Some health professionals have suggested that we switch from Plan A to Plan B in the Government’s winter plan for dealing with Coronavirus, which would reintroduce some measures.

In a week, the number of covid infections in St Helens has increased by about a third.

The government’s current ‘plan A’ for dealing with Covid includes administering booster vaccines to over-50s and a number of vulnerable groups, providing initial doses of the vaccine to 12–15-year-olds, and advising the use of face masks in enclosed settings.

The Government is expected to keep doing so for the time being, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid holding a press conference later today amid rising case numbers.

Here’s what that could imply if the government decides to go ahead with plan B:

Plan B, which was supposed to go into effect at the end of September, will require venues to ask patrons to show documentation that they are either double-jabbed or have recently tested negative for Covid.

Venues are now urged to do so, and a survey is under underway to determine which venues will be required to implement the plan.

Indoor, crowded settings with 500 or more attendees; outdoor, crowded settings with 4,000 or more attendees, such as outdoor festivals; or any setting with 10,000 or more attendees, such as huge sports events and music arenas, are among the draft proposals for the passports.

On July 19, all legal restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus were repealed, including the requirement to wear a mask. These would be implemented in locations like shops and public transportation under Plan B.

Fines levied by the police for those who break the regulations would be reinstated.

If the illness spreads, schools will be expected to bring back masks, similar to what happened in Scotland.