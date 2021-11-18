What Is the Distance Between Earth and Alpha Centauri? Astronomers are looking for habitable worlds in the Milky Way galaxy.

A new space telescope will look for habitable worlds around stars in the Alpha Centauri system, a three-star cluster that includes the sun’s nearest stellar neighbors.

TOLIMAN is a cooperation between NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Breakthrough Initiative, and Saber Astronautics, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

The space telescope, which is scheduled to launch in 2023, will look for planets in the so-called habitable zone, which is the region of space around stars that are close to our solar system. Because it’s not too hot or too cold to host planets with liquid water, this habitable zone is also known as the “Goldilocks zones.”

“Our nearest stellar neighbors – the Alpha and Proxima Centauri systems – are proving to be very exciting,” said Pete Worden, executive director of the Breakthrough Initiatives. “The TOLIMAN mission will represent a big step in determining whether or not there are planets capable of supporting life.” Alpha Centauri is home to two sun-like stars and a third star, the red dwarf Proxima Centauri, which was discovered in 2016 and is already thought to harbor one planet in a Goldilocks orbit.

Because it takes highly fine measurements of a star’s position, the custom-designed telescope is appropriate for such a mission. This means it can detect the minute wobble created when an orbiting planet tugs on its parent star.

This could lead to the discovery of exoplanets around the two sun-like stars, which would be a significant step toward discovering life elsewhere in the universe.

Professor Tuthill, an astronomy expert at the University of Sydney, stated, “Getting to know our planetary neighbors is vitally important.” “We have the highest chances of finding and analyzing atmospheres, surface chemistry, and potentially even the fingerprints of a biosphere — the preliminary hints of life – on these next-door worlds.” Despite the fact that it is our closest neighbor, a voyage to the triple star system is now not possible. The sun and the stars of Alpha Centauri are still separated by 4.4 light-years, despite being close in cosmic terms. In comparison to the Milky Way, which spans over 105,000 light-years, it is tiny, but it is currently insurmountable for humanity.

In search of a faster mode of transportation

It takes almost four and a half years for light from the stars of Alpha Centauri to reach us. The world’s fastest spaceship is currently being developed by. This is a condensed version of the information.