What is the city doing to keep women safe in the aftermath of Sarah Everard’s murder?

Sarah Everard suffered one of the most dreadful tragedies imaginable.

The much-loved 33-year-old was the unlucky victim of Wayne Couzens, a predator who painstakingly planned the heinous act.

Most people are now aware of the tragic circumstances of the serving Met Police officer’s monstrous deception and what he did to Sarah as a result, and Sarah’s family has articulately expressed their grief with the world.

But the horrifying fact remains that any lone lady on the street that night could have been a victim of the man’s deadly misogyny, dubbed ‘the rapist’ by his police colleagues.

As Couzens begins a life sentence in prison, society as a whole is debating how to decrease violence against women and girls (VAWG).

These are some of the initiatives in Merseyside aimed at making our streets safer and assisting victims of domestic violence.

Victims’ voices

Emily Spurrell, the newly appointed Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside, made combating VAWG a core pledge during her election campaign.

Ms Spurrell explained to The Washington Newsday how she intends to follow through on her pledges.

“We want to put a robust plan in place with the police and those working in our local governments, health and education, our criminal justice system, and the third sector to prevent these crimes from happening in the first place and create a safer community,” she said.

“A victims’ panel will be at the heart of this process, allowing survivors the opportunity to tell us what needs to be done better and ensuring that their voices are heard in the criminal justice system.”

“Since entering office, I’ve already brought £3.7 million in fresh funding to our region, including £1.2 million to pay additional Independent Advisors who provide expert care and support to survivors of sexual violence and domestic abuse.”

Increasing the safety of buses

Ms Spurrell noted that women in the city have expressed concern to her office about feeling unsafe on the region’s transportation network.

The PCC's office has obtained £270,000 in money to invest in making Liverpool better, thanks to a collaboration with Liverpool City Council and MerseyTravel.