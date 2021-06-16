What is the best way to watch Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement? PM is expected to postpone the June 21 easing.

What was billed as “freedom day” is turning into a nightmare for Boris Johnson and his government, as it appears that the Prime Minister will be forced to postpone the lifting of restrictions in England due to the Delta variant’s spread.

While the news will be disappointing to many who had hoped to socialize more freely, it is likely the best decision given the virus’s spread and rising case numbers across the country.

According to reports, Johnson will postpone the reopening of England until July 19, giving the vaccination program, which has so far been a success, more time to give people second doses of their vaccines.

It is hoped that this will be the key to fully immunizing the population and regaining control of Covid.

You can watch Boris Johnson live on Monday, June 14 to see what happens next for yourself.

When will Boris Johnson announce the lockdown? The official time for the announcement has yet to be announced, but it is expected to happen between 5 and 6 p.m. this evening (June 14).

There will be press questions afterward, with the PM likely to be asked whether it was wise to keep the previous lockdown easing in place given how transmissible the new Delta variant is.

What is the best way to watch Boris Johnson’s speech?

You can watch Boris Johnson’s speech on the BBC or Sky News, or online via the BBC iPlayer or Sky News’ website …

You can also watch the announcement on the BBC’s live blog by going to their stream of updates and clicking on the video. What is England’s plan to get out of lockdown?

Unfortunately, it appears that England’s exit from lockdown will be delayed once more, but given the spread of the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, and rising case levels across the country, this is probably a sensible move.

Here is England’s current exit strategy, with the caveat that the restrictions listed below on June 21 are likely to change. The summary comes to an end. 004