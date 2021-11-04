What is the 2021 song and who performs it, according to a John Lewis commercial?

Lola Young, a British singer, sings in this year’s John Lewis Christmas commercial.

Today, much earlier than expected, the department store revealed their Christmas 2021 advertisement.

The commercial, dubbed ‘Unexpected Guest,’ shows a young alien having her first Christmas, replete with mince pies and a quirky sweater.

This year, relive the enchantment of Christmas at the lovely Delamere Forest.

Lola Young, a 20-year-old London singer and songwriter, provides the ad’s soundtrack with a cover of Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s Together In Electric Dreams, released in 1984.

Skye, a space traveller, crashes-lands in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan during the holidays, when he introduces her to the rituals of eating mince pies, decorating the tree, and, to her surprise, wearing novelty sweaters.

The ad was made in collaboration with adam&eveDDB, with John Lewis declining to divulge a budget but stating that it was in line with prior years’ expenditures.

Lola Young is managed by the same man who signed Adele and was previously Amy Winehouse’s manager.

The 20-year-old is known for songs like ‘Fake,’ ‘Bad Game,’ and ‘Blind Love,’ and is signed to Island Records.

Lola is now on the road throughout the United Kingdom.