‘What Is That About?’ says James Clyburn of the GOP’s silence on the Gosar video.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn lambasted the Republican Party ahead of a vote on Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure, accusing his GOP colleagues of remaining mute on Gosar’s anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and assaulting President Joe Biden.

“To be honest, the Republican National Committee has some blame in this. They have remained completely mute on the subject. What’s the deal with that?” Clyburn stated on CNN’s New Day on Wednesday. “I just don’t understand how we can expect the public to respect us as members of Congress if we don’t show respect to ourselves.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has yet to issue a public comment criticizing Gosar’s post, despite telling Politico that he met with him privately after learning about the video.

McCarthy did not say whether he told Gosar to remove the video, but he did say: “He pulled the video down and made a statement that he doesn’t promote violence against anyone.”

The majority of House Republicans appear to be following McCarthy’s example, with the conference remaining virtually mum on the issue.

The other 211 Republican members of Congress have not publicly condemned Gosar for the video, with the exception of Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who are known to be vocal opponents of GOP leadership.

McCarthy’s silence, according to Cheney, “is a genuine sign of his lack of power, the lack of leadership in our conference right now,” while Kinzinger warned that if Republican leadership refuses to sanction their members, misconduct like Gosar’s will continue.

“In a moment when you have an avowed white nationalist in Rep. Gosar who has posted a video advocating the killing of another member, the idea that our leader will not stand up to that but will somehow go after and allow attacks against 13 members who are conducting themselves in a serious and substantive way is really outrageous,” Cheney told the Associated Press.

“Of course, @GOP and @GOPLeader can actively criticize this (not some sidestepping comment when asked about it.). They aren’t going to, “On November 8, Kinzinger sent out a tweet. “Our politics’ ‘arm-pit farting’ is why we are failing the people.” The House will vote on whether or not to censure Gosar for his remarks last week on Wednesday. A censure would result in the Arizona Republican losing his position on the House Natural Resources Committee. This is a condensed version of the information.