What Is Singles Day 2021 About, And How Is It Celebrated?

Valentine’s Day is well-known, but few people are aware of Singles Day. Singlehood is celebrated on this day, which is most commonly observed in China. In a society, single people are ostracized, cornered, and disregarded, but some people associate singlehood with overall happiness.

Many people enjoy the benefits of being in a relationship by listening to cheesy love songs, engaging in PDA, and declaring their everlasting love for each other, while some people choose to be single and live life on their own terms. It’s not easy to fall in love, and it’s even more difficult to set a time limit for staying single, because life happens in unexpected ways. And allowing things to happen naturally while appreciating the freedom that comes with being single can be a liberating experience.

Singles Day, observed every year on November 11 in China, encourages people to consider their emotional needs before entering a relationship.

Singles Day and Its Importance

People in China believe that the decision to remain single is just as important as the decision to commit to a relationship. The culture is publicly celebrating people who have embraced singlehood and boldly calling out the age-old stereotypes of those who choose singlehood.

Singles Day is based on the belief that people must first love and accept themselves before they can love and accept others. Instead of attempting to pour from an empty cup in a relationship, staying single and making the most of that time allows you to focus on becoming a better version of yourself.

The Origins of Singles Day

Bachelor’s Day was the name given to the Chinese holiday when it was originally declared in 1990. The first celebration of the day took place on the Nanjing University campus, where four male college students commemorated their single status. The concept quickly expanded to other campuses and became ingrained in popular culture.

The holiday season provides an opportunity for people to come together and mingle at parties, as well as partake in some retail therapy.

