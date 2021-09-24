What Is S.S.I. and How Does It Work? With a new bill, Congress hopes to increase payments.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is not a term that comes up frequently in discussions concerning the United States’ social security system. Despite the important function it plays in providing extra income for disabled and elderly Americans, it has been referred to as the “forgotten safety net” since 1987.

After years of neglect, two US Senators are trying to give SSI a much-needed boost. Senators Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, convened hearings on the program for the first time since 1998 at the Senate Finance Committee to discuss options to modify SSI benefits, according to CNBC.

Before we get into what the politicians are hoping to accomplish, let’s clarify what SSI is.

SSI is a benefit program established as part of a Social Security Act modification. The benefit, as its name implies, operates by providing an additional source of income to help disabled and elderly Americans with limited income and resources get by. SSI payments are currently received by around 8 million Americans, including adults and children with disabilities, with an average monthly payout of $586.

However, other critics argue that the current SSI system is outmoded, making it difficult for qualified Americans to get it.

The SSI program has a variety of limitations, such as income limits, that limit the number of people who can benefit from these benefits. If beneficiaries work, they are only allowed to keep $65 of their SSI earnings every month if they work. Earnings above a specific threshold lower benefits by $1 for every $2 earned under the existing program.

Participants are also able to participate in other safety-net programs such as Social Security, but they must pay a monthly fee of $20 or their SSI benefits will be slashed in half.

The SSI Restoration Act, presented by Sen. Brown, aims to reform the program by increasing benefits by 31% to bring them up to the federal poverty line.

It also raises the program’s asset limits from $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for couples to $10,000 and $20,000, respectively. Beneficiaries would then be able to earn up to $400 through work while also receiving up to $123 in other benefits.

The SSI Restoration Act was intended to be incorporated in one of the multibillion-dollar infrastructure deals currently being debated, but its chances of doing so are slim.