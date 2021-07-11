What is Rebecca Ferguson’s net worth? The X Factor star admits to being “disillusioned” with the music industry.

The Scouse singer, 34, came to stardom in 2010 after winning the X Factor and capturing the nation’s hearts – but how much is she worth?

Rebecca Ferguson may have finished second in season 7 of the talent competition, but her beautiful voice has ensured that her career has only grown since then.

Her first hit, “Nothing Is Real But Love,” entered the top ten in the UK singles charts, and she collaborated with Nile Rodgers on “Nothing Left But Family” last year.

The 35-year-old told This Morning how she had been disillusioned with the industry before her love for music was renewed thanks to her work with Chic’s classic hitmaker.

She stated, ” “For many years, I was extremely miserable, but I was completely unaware of it.

“I had a difficult childhood and made poor choices in relationships, which I now regret.

“However, I’ve been content for the past three years; all I needed was someone to drag me out of that hole.”

Rebecca Ferguson grew up in Anfield and has amassed a net worth of approximately £2 million as a result of her illustrious career.