What is rail sitting, and how does it work? The presence of Liverpool supporters to Celtic revealed everything.

Rail seats may be incorporated in the new Anfield Road expansion plans, according to Liverpool.

Dan Kay of the ECHO went to Celtic Park in 2018 to discover what rail seating is truly like.

A group of Liverpool fans, including Hillsborough families and survivors, went to Celtic’s rail seating section, where they were told how the plan is a “step forward for safety.”

The Glasgow club introduced the scheme, which allows 3,000 fans to stand in their Celtic Park stadium during domestic matches (UEFA rules prevent use in European games), in July 2016, and Liverpool supporters union Spirit of Shankly took a delegation up to Scotland on Easter Saturday to see it for themselves after a vote amongst members last summer showed overwhelming support for the idea.

Prior to the Bhoys’ SPL match against Ross County, the group was given the opportunity to attend a safety briefing, where they were able to ask questions and learn more about how rail seating works from police and club safety authorities.

Following a guided tour of the rail sitting section to see it up close, members of the group watched the Celts’ 3-0 win from the section to witness it in action during a match that afternoon.

This is what we learned throughout our visit:

Rail seating has been used in Germany’s Bundesliga for over a decade – nearly half of the league’s clubs now use it – and Celtic became the first British club to install it in 2016, after obtaining a “safe standing” certificate 13 months prior following years of negotiations with supporters, football authorities, and Glasgow City Council.

Each metal seat is encased in a sturdy metal frame that forms a waist-high rail for supporters in the row behind, with regular seat spacing. Each row’s frames interlock to form a continuous high-strength rail that runs the length of the row. The height of the rails can range from 90 to 115 cm.

Because standing is prohibited at European matches, the rail seats may easily be converted to conventional seats by simply unlocking the seat and relocating it. The summary comes to a close.