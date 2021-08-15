What is Pep Guardiola thinking with this caption competition?

Champions Manchester City’s season got off to a shaky start with a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Try to figure out what City manager Pep Guardiola is thinking in this photo as you’re crying.

Is he thinking where his squad went wrong despite the signing of £100 million Jack Grealish, wondering what’s for tea, regretting the inequity of the result, or something else entirely?

It’s entirely up to you; simply go to the comments box below and express yourself.

But, in your reply, please obey the site rules, especially the one about keeping it clean, and keep in mind that this is just for a little of fun on a Sunday evening.

We can’t wait to see what you’ve come up with!

