What is parvovirus and what should you do if your dog gets it?

Dog owners must be aware of a variety of factors that may cause their beloved pet to become unwell, and one terrible disease to be wary of is parvovirus.

It is very contagious yet difficult to diagnose.

The virus causes damage to cells in a dog’s small intestine, impairing its capacity to absorb essential nutrients. Dogs, including puppies, will become quite feeble as a result of this.

Parvo is easily spread by diseased dogs or their feces to dogs that aren’t up to date on their vaccines.

Other animals, such as cats, are susceptible to parvo, and the disease can even be carried through our hands and clothing. Humans, on the other hand, are immune to parvovirus.

The following are symptoms to watch for, according to the My Family Vets website:

Lethargy Due to Fever Sickness Diarrhoea, which is frequently bloody Appetite loss. Weakness Heart rate has increased. Dehydration

The symptoms of parvo are similar to those of many other infections, making it difficult to diagnose. If your dog exhibits any of these symptoms, take them to the veterinarian right once to be checked out, as parvovirus cannot be treated at home.

Your dog will have a better chance of surviving if you get them to the vet as soon as possible.

If your dog has parvo, it should be treated by a veterinarian and kept with them until it improves. Your dog will be able to return home once he or she has recovered sufficiently. My Family Vets has provided guidance on how to nurture your dog back to health once they have returned home. It recommends that you:

Small, bland meals are served to them (such as chicken and rice) Getting enough sleep Having access to clean drinking water They need to be able to go to the bathroom. Keeping them apart from other canines is a good idea.

It’s important to remember that even the healthiest dogs can contract Parvo, so keeping their vaccines up to date will assist them avoid contracting the disease.

If you come into contact with the virus, make sure to sterilise the area where the contaminated feces is located, since the virus can quickly spread on clothing, shoes, and hands.

