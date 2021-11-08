What Is ‘Needle Spiking’ and How Does It Work? After a tragic event, reports of drugging at Astroworld are being investigated.

Police are examining various occurrences in the aftermath of the horrific events at Houston’s Astroworld Festival on Friday, which resulted in the deaths of eight people and the injuries of dozens more. Allegations of persons being the victims of “needle spiking” are among the reports being investigated. During a press conference on Saturday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner acknowledged that rumors of people being drugged at the festival through “spiking” are circulating on social media. Finner said that one of the victims of the incident was a security guard who required medical attention after falling consciousness while attempting to break up a quarrel.

Needle spiking may be a relatively uncommon behavior in the United States, but it has recently been a growing trend elsewhere, with victims saying they were raped as a result.

Needle spiking is similar to drink spiking, except that instead of injecting a drug into the victim’s drink, a needle is used to prick an unsuspecting person. In needle spiking situations, drugs like the anesthetic ketamine and even the extremely potent narcotic fentanyl have been documented.

Much of the investigation into the Astroworld Festival, which was organized by rap singer Travis Scott and resulted in the trampling deaths and injuries, has focused on what triggered the large crowd surge and push toward the stage. Finner said his department is investigating many stories about what led to the terrible events, including whether intoxicated people played a role in the spike. He did, however, warn the people not to believe everything that’s been floating on social media.

“I believe that we should all be respectful of the families and adhere to the facts and evidence.” And that’s exactly what the Houston Police Department is attempting,” Finner added. “I’ll tell you one of the stories was about someone injecting narcotics into other people.” “We do have a complaint from a security officer who was out and treated him last night,” Finner said, “that he was reaching out to restrain or grab a person and he felt a prick in his neck.” “When he was inspected, he passed out. They gave Narcan to the patients. He was resurrected and. This is a condensed version of the information.