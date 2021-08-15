What Is Naegleria and How Does It Affect You? A 7-year-old California boy was killed by a rare brain-eating amoeba.

After contracting naegleria, a rare brain-eating amoeba, a 7-year-old child from Tehama County, California, died.

David Pruitt died of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis on August 7th (PAM). Crystal Hayley, his aunt, launched a webpage to raise money for the family’s burial fees and other expenses.

Pruitt was brought to the emergency room on July 30 and later transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where he was placed on life support owing to severe brain swelling.

The youngster is thought to have come into touch with the amoeba while swimming in a nearby lake. Naegleria thrives in warm freshwater environments including rivers, lakes, and hot springs. The only species that may infect humans is Naegleria fowleri.

PAM is caused by Naegleria fowleri, which is an infection that kills brain tissue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, persons infected with the single-celled living organism had a death rate of over 97 percent.

If the amoeba enters the body through the nose, people can become infected with naegleria fowleri while swimming.

Although infections with Naegleria fowleri are uncommon, they are more common in the summer months of July, August, and September.

Symptoms of PAM can appear five days after an infection with naegleria fowleri. Nausea, vomiting, fever, and headache are all possible side effects.

Loss of balance, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, and other symptoms will progressively intensify. Those who suspect they may be developing signs of a naegleria fowleri infection after swimming in freshwater should seek medical assistance right once.