What is Miya Marcano’s name? A Florida college student went missing after failing to show up for a flight.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old Valencia College student has gone missing after failing to show up for a flight.

Miya Marcano was meant to fly from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale on Friday night to see family, but she missed the flight and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to Marcano’s family. She was last spotted near the University of Central Florida in an apartment building.

Please share this #missingperson announcement for Miya Marcano, 19, who was last seen on September 24 in the Arden Villas apartments (3303 Arden Villas Boulevard, Orlando).

Anyone with information should contact the OCSO’s non-emergency number at 407-836-4357. Call 911 if you see Miya. pic.twitter.com/ChLysuBfVD

— September 25, 2021, Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff)

Marcano’s grandmother, Joysue Thompson, told the television station, “All we ask is that you help us bring Miya home.” “Just drop her off and let us know where she is, and we’ll come pick her up—just bring her home.”

Around 5 p.m. on September 24, the young woman was seen at the Arden Villas Apartments, where she resided and worked. Marlon Marcano, her father, told WESH that he spoke to his daughter on Friday afternoon but did not hear from her after she left work, and that she never boarded the plane for a vacation to see family.

Deputies from Orange County investigated the complex and surrounding areas but were unable to locate Marcano. She does not own an automobile, according to the police.

“A significant concern that folks who just moved in have had is that the gate that we have isn’t always closed, and they would like it to be locked all the time,” Asia Owens, an apartment complex tenant, told WESH. “I think I would agree with them on that, especially after this.”

Police and a sheriff’s helicopter scoured the wooded area behind the complex all weekend, according to other residents, but no details about the search have been revealed.

Despite the fact that Marcano is not a UCF student, the apartment complex is approximately a mile from campus, and school authorities have requested students to keep a look out for her or come forward with any information. This is a condensed version of the information.