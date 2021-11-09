What is Max Cleland’s reputation? Former Senator and triple amputee dies at the age of 79.

At the age of 79, Max Cleland, a former Democratic senator from Georgia who also served as the head of the Veterans Administration, died of heart failure.

Cleland was well known for his prominent role in Georgia politics and his climb to one of the top positions in the Carter administration. He was one of the first Vietnam War veterans to enter politics.

Stacey Abrams, a voting rights advocate and former gubernatorial candidate, stated Tuesday, “U.S. Senator Max Cleland sacrificed for and served Georgia and our nation with genuine integrity.” “He fought for democracy, spoke up for veterans, and exuded a gentle dignity that lifted everyone around him. As he rests from his labors, may God’s peace be with him and his family.” President Joe Biden described Cleland as “an American hero whose unflinching devotion to our nation, and to the people of his beloved home state of Georgia, never wavered” when he learned of his death. He went on to say, “During our six years in the United States Senate, I had the distinct privilege of knowing Max as both a colleague and a friend. He was a guy of unwavering patriotism, unwavering courage, and exceptional character. Max was a valuable addition to my team. He will go down in history as one of Georgia’s and America’s most illustrious leaders.” Here are some of Cleland’s most important achievements throughout his career.

Service in the Military

Cleland earned the Silver Star and the Bronze Star for valorous action in battle while serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of captain. A live grenade dropped by a fellow soldier during the Battle of Khe Sanh in 1968 shredded three of Cleland’s limbs—both legs and one arm.

Cleland was departing a chopper as a young captain in the 1st Air Cavalry Division when he noticed the grenade on the ground and bent down to pick it up, intending to throw it away. Doctors had to amputate his right forearm and both legs above the knee because his wounds were so serious. For the majority of his adult life, he was confined to a wheelchair. At the moment, he was 25 years old.

He spent eight months in VA hospitals and rehab centers and would live the rest of his life with post-traumatic stress disorder. This is a condensed version of the information.