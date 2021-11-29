What is Maurene Comey’s background? In the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, James Comey’s daughter is the lead prosecutor.

Former FBI Director James Comey’s daughter is a federal prosecutor working on the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, which is due to go to trial on Monday.

Maurene Comey, an assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), is one of the key prosecutors in the criminal case against Maxwell, and was set to take on a similar role in the case of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before his death in August 2019.

As the trial of Epstein associate Maxwell for child sex trafficking is set to begin on November 29, attention now shifts to the case’s prosecutors, which include Comey and assistant US Attorneys Alex Rossmiller and Alison Gainfort Moe.

Maxwell has been charged with six counts of sex trafficking. She has pleaded not guilty in the case and risks a prison sentence of up to 50 years if convicted on all allegations.

What is Maurene Comey’s background?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Assistant U.S. Attorney Comey has been with the SDNY’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit since 2015.

The 32-year-old Harvard Law School graduate has been involved in a number of high-profile cases, including the sexual assault allegations against former gynecologist Robert Hadden, who is accused of sexually assaulting as many as 70 women during medical sessions.

According to Law & Criminality, she has also worked on cases including embezzlement, obstruction of justice, and drug and weapons crime.

She is the youngest of six children born to former FBI Director James Comey and Patrice Failor. She is married to Lucas Issacharoff, a Harvard Law School alumnus and U.S. Assistant Attorney for the Civil Division of the SDNY since September 2019.

Former President Donald Trump famously sacked FBI Director James Comey in 2017.

Comey worked as a legal clerk for Loretta Preska, the chief judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, for a year before entering the SDNY office.

She earned a doctorate in law from Harvard Law School in 2013, and a bachelor’s degree in history and music from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2010.

The trial of Maxwell was initially scheduled for July, but it was postponed until November 29. The case’s jury selection began in November. This is a condensed version of the information.