What is Liam Reardon’s background? Meet the new Love Island cast member for 2021.

The summer 2021 season of Love Island is already shaping up to be a bombshell, with Sharon Singh’s departure altering the dynamics in the house.

The reality show, which has only been on ITV for a few days, is hosted by Laura Whitmore.

Two new hopefuls, Liam Reardon and Chuggs Wallis, are gearing up for the battle and hoping to find true love in the coming weeks.

But who is Liam Reardon, exactly? To find out, keep reading.

What is the background of Liam Reardon?

Liam Reardon is a 21-year-old bricklayer from Wales.

The first week of the show has already been eventful, but Liam’s entrance might cause a stir.

“It’s always wonderful to come out on top,” he admits to being competitive.

He’s headed to the den because he’s’struggling to locate’ a girlfriend, and he’s already eyeing Kaz, according to the Merthyr resident.

He went on to say, ‘She’s really beautiful and has a wonderful attitude,’ and that he’s looking forward to getting to know her.’

Liam admires Chloe’s confidence and is interested in learning more about her.

Liam’s Instagram account (@liamreardon1) is full of vacation images, family photos, and the official Love Island announcement pics.