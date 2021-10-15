What Is La Nia Weather and What Does It Mean for the U.S. Winter?

Temperatures and precipitation across the United States are expected to be affected by La Nia weather in the next months, according to official forecasters.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, La Nia conditions, which have emerged during the previous month, are expected to last into the winter in the Northern Hemisphere (NOAA).

According to the federal agency, La Nia has an 87 percent chance of occurring between December 2021 and February 2022.

What Is La Nia and How Does It Affect You?

La Nia is one of two opposing climate situations that disrupt regular trade wind patterns in the Pacific Ocean (the other being El Nio). The El Nio-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle is the combination of the two events.

The prevailing winds that circle the Earth near the equator are known as trade winds. Trade winds travel west in the Pacific under normal conditions, pushing warm water from South America towards Asia. The National Ocean Service of the NOAA says that to replace the warm water, a process known as “upwelling” occurs, in which cold water rises from the depths.

“Trade winds are even stronger than usual during La Nia occurrences, pushing more warm water toward Asia. Upwelling increases off the west coast of the Americas, sending cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface,” according to the government agency.

According to the government agency, this nutrient-rich surface also attracts more cold-water species, such as squid and salmon, to regions like the California coast.

On average, El Nio and La Nia events occur every two to seven years, but they do not occur on a regular basis. El Nio is more common than La Nia, and both have episodes that span nine to twelve months. According to the National Ocean Service, they can occasionally linger for years.

What Does La Nia Mean for the US Winter?

According to the NOAA, La Nia is characterized by “unusually chilly ocean temperatures” in the Equatorial Pacific region.

A La Nia year indicates warmer winter temperatures in the south and milder winter temperatures in the north. According to the National Ocean Service, La Nia can potentially lead to a more severe hurricane season.

