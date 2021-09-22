What Is Known About The Japanese R.1 Strain, Another COVID Variant Detected In Kentucky

A new strain of the COVID-19 virus has been discovered in the United States, infecting a number of residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home.

According to the Independent, the R.1 variant originated in Japan and has infected roughly 45 patients and workers at a Kentucky nursing facility where nearly everyone was vaccinated.

According to a Kentucky Department of Public Health study, the April outbreak was triggered by an unvaccinated employee who was afflicted in March.

The R.1 version “has a series of unique alterations that may offer an additional advantage in transmission, replication, and immune suppression,” according to Forbes.

According to the news outlet, more than 10,000 R.1 variants have been registered in a database maintained by researchers to track the strain, and the R.1 variant “contains five mutations previously documented in variants of concern or interest.”

The R.1 variant shares other changes that are extremely contagious with the Delta, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma, as well as other mutations that remain a “mystery,” according to the Forbes article’s author, scientist William A. Haseltine.

According to Haseltine, it shares the 152 mutation, which is one of the mutations found in the Delta strain, which originated in India and is responsible for the recent increase in COVID cases.

The R.1 variation, according to Haseltine, has “increased resistance to antibodies in convalescent sera and to neutralizing monoclonal antibodies.”

“R.1 is a variant to keep an eye on,” Haseltine wrote. It has created a presence in Japan as well as the United States.”