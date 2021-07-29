What Is Known About The Colombian Strain After Another COVID Variant Was Found In Florida?

According to health officials, a new strain of COVID-19 has arrived in the United States from Colombia and is spreading throughout Florida.

According to the World Health Organization, the B.1.6121 strain was originally discovered in Colombia in January. The agency has currently identified it as a variation that requires “further surveillance.”

The Colombian version has yet to be categorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although it has been found in around 2.7 percent of test samples.

According to Fox News, the B.1.6121 variety, which developed from the parental B.1 lineage, has become the prevalent strain in some parts of Colombia.

The Colombian variant makes up around 10% of COVID cases sequenced at the University of Miami’s pathology lab in Florida last week, according to WPLG, an ABC affiliate in Pembroke Park, Florida.

According to the news outlet, the highly contagious Delta variation accounted for roughly 49 percent of illnesses, while the Brazilian strain accounted for 26 percent.

“In the last week, 10% of our patients had the Colombian variant,” Jackson Memorial Health CEO Carlos Migoya told WPLG. Why? Because of the flight from Colombia to Miami.”

In the United Kingdom, as many as 16 instances of the Colombian variety have been documented as a result of overseas travel. Public Health England has said that there is no evidence that the strain causes more severe disease or affects vaccine efficacy.

The CDC is continuing to look at the variant and doing lab tests to learn more about how it affects the virus.

The Colombian variant’s transmissibility is unknown, and whether it should be considered a variant of concern at this time.

According to John Sellick, a professor at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, it’s difficult to know right now because of the low case numbers.

He said, “We’ll see with this one.” “What we need to observe is whether this will do another trick in two weeks or four weeks and end up becoming more?

He went on to say, “If this thing is indeed more transmissible and goes from 2% [of infections]to 30% or 60%, we don’t want to see that.” It must be more tailored than the Delta variant. It’d have to be more easily transmitted.”