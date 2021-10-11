What is Jonathan Toebbe’s background? Navy Engineer Charged with Trying to Sell Nuclear Submarine Secrets

After allegedly selling confidential knowledge about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent serving as a foreign government representative, a US Navy engineer and his wife have been charged with espionage-related felonies.

According to the Department of Justice, Jonathan Toebbe, 42, inserted memory cards with sensitive information at specified “dead drop” places, hiding the SD cards in a peanut butter sandwich and a chewing gum wrapper.

Following discussions via encrypted email with the phony representative, he agreed to trades for a total of $100,000 in cryptocurrencies.

On Saturday, Toebbe and his wife Diana Toebbe, 45, were detained in West Virginia on suspicion of being a lookout. The couple’s home in Annapolis, Maryland, was raided by FBI officials the same day, according to neighbors.

The Department of Justice claims that on April 1, 2020, Jonathan Toebbe delivered a package containing a “Restricted Data” sample to an individual he thought to be a foreign government representative, according to a criminal complaint first reported by The Washington Post.

According to the DOJ, he wrote that he wanted to sell information on the nuclear propulsion system of Virginia-class nuclear submarines. That technology was recently at the center of a recent agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom with Australia.

Toebbe corresponded via encrypted email over several months and organized three drops, according to the affidavit.

Jonathan Toebbe placed a memory card inside a peanut butter sandwich at a predetermined location in exchange for $10,000 in cryptocurrency in the first.

Toebbe is accused of sending a decryption key for the SD card, which included confidential data about underwater nuclear reactors, after receiving a second $10,000 payment.

Jonathan Toebbe left another SD card in a chewing gum box at a location in eastern Virginia in the second drop on August 28.

The FBI acquired a decryption key for the card after paying $70,000 in cryptocurrency, and the card once again held secret undersea nuclear reactor data.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were apprehended by the FBI on October 9 when he dropped another SD card at a pre-arranged “dead drop” in West Virginia.

Jonathan Toebbe is a nuclear engineer in the United States Navy with high-level clearances in the field.

According to the FBI, he has worked for the US government since 2012, specializing in naval nuclear propulsion.

