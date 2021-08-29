What Is Ivermectin and How Does It Work? In the wake of “tragic” deaths, Dr. Fauci warns against using horse drug as a COVID treatment.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert, warned against using the horse dewormer ivermectin to protect them from COVID-19 on Sunday.

The anti-parasite medicine has been hailed as a cure-all for COVID-19, but Fauci wants patients to know that this is not the case.

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Fauci encouraged Americans to avoid using ivermectin.

He said, “Don’t do it.” “There isn’t a shred of evidence that something works.”

People may end up killing themselves rather than addressing a COVID-19 infection, according to Fauci.

“And it may potentially have toxicity, as you just indicated, with individuals going to poison control centers because they took the medicine at an absurd quantity and ended up becoming sick,” he added.

“There is no clinical evidence that this is effective.”

Fauci went on to say how tragic it is that individuals have died as a result of ivermectin disinformation.

“It’s unfortunate because, as a physician and scientist, you don’t want to see anyone become sick and die, regardless of their opinion or ideology,” Fauci added.

“Throughout my career, I have done everything I can to protect people’s health and preserve lives. So, even if they hold opinions that I entirely disagree with, it’s a sorrow to see people get sick and die mostly as a result of them ignoring and avoiding the public health concepts that we discuss all the time.”

Fauci’s warning regarding ivermectin comes after the Food and Medicine Administration sent out a tweet in an attempt to dispel rumors about the drug.

“You are not a horse,” says the narrator. You aren’t a cow at all. Seriously, you guys. Last Monday, the FDA issued a statement along with an article outlining why ivermectin should not be used.

The FDA has no evidence that ivermectin can be used to treat or prevent COVID-19. Taking a medicine that has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration can be harmful and perhaps fatal.