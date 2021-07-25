What is ITV’s Love Island: Aftersun?

The long-awaited seventh series of Love Island is officially here, with a fresh new batch of gorgeous singletons looking for love this summer, including a “dramatic” fashion blogger and the show’s first ever physically challenged Islander.

Love Island’s sister show Aftersun will also return for a new series, giving fans of ITV2’s smash romance reality show an extra taste of all the drama and gossip from the resort.

Exclusives from the villa, star guests, and interviews with current and former Islanders are all featured on the weekly live studio show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Love Island series Aftersun, including who’ll be hosting it and how to watch it.

When is Love Island: Aftersun going to air?

Love Island: Aftersun returned to its regular Sunday night position of immediately following the main show, with the first episode airing at 10 p.m. on July 4th.

Who will be the host of Love Island: Aftersun?

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as the host of both the main show and its weekly companion show, Love Island: Aftersun, which airs live from London every week.

“I am ecstatic to be back hosting,” the host remarked. It’s been a year in which I believe we all need a little more love and pleasure in our lives, and I believe everyone, including myself, is ready for Love Island to return.”

Iain Stirling, her husband, is also returned as the villa’s renowned voice, narrating all of the action in his snarky flair.

On Love Island: Aftersun, who will appear as a guest star?

Host Laura Whitmore deconstructs all the latest news and gossip from the villa with the help of a panel of special celebrity guests, including previous Islanders, in each episode of the Love Island companion show.

Closer to the air date, special guests for each program will be announced, however viewers can expect to see several returning celebrity superfans, such as comedian Russell Kane, BBC Radio 1 presenter Matt Edmondson, and Love Island: The Morning After podcast host Arielle Free.