What Is Hyperinflation and How Does It Affect You? ‘It’ll Happen In The US Soon,’ says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Hyperinflation, according to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, will change “everything” and will soon be felt in the United States and around the world.

His warning comes after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that inflationary pressures may linger longer than experts anticipated.

Hyperinflation is a phrase used in economics to describe a period of prolonged price increases. While some economists have indicated quicker inflation in the past, hyperinflation is not generally used because it refers to a more serious rise in prices that might destabilize currencies.

“Hyperinflation is going to change everything,” Dorsey, who is also the CEO and co-founder of debit and credit card processing company Square, wrote in a tweet. It’s taking place.” In response to user comments on his tweet, Dorsey stated that hyperinflation “will happen in the US shortly, and so will the rest of the world.” Powell said that inflation pressures in the country “are likely to last longer than previously expected,” according to CNBC. Dorsey’s comments came after Powell conceded that inflation pressures in the country “are likely to last longer than previously projected.”

Inflation-related concerns, according to Powell, might linger “far into next year.” Furthermore, in September, consumer prices rose faster than projected, owing to rising food and furniture prices, as well as rent.

Recent inflation warnings have also brought up the subject of bitcoin. Square is considering mining bitcoins, according to Dorsey, who is a proponent of the cryptocurrency. The financial services firm holds some bitcoin and has been facilitating bitcoin transactions.

Despite warnings from academics and politicians, Bloomberg Businessweek’s economics editor, Peter L. Coy, argued earlier this year that predictions of hyperinflation were “meme economics.” The report highlighted that “fear of inflation – if not outright hyperinflation – helps explain the meteoric rise of Bitcoin,” and that such fears are “behind skepticism of the Fed.” It also fuels opposition to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue proposal in Congress.” Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economist, Gita Gopinath, predicted that inflationary pressures “would persist until perhaps in the middle of next year.” Gopinath also told Margaret Brennan of CBS’s “Face of the Nation” that the United States may witness “more regular levels of inflation towards the end of next year” owing to supply chain concerns exacerbated by pandemic woes. It will take time for inflation levels to return to normal, according to Gopinath.

