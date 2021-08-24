What Is Havana Syndrome, and How Does It Affect You? Kamala Harris’ trip to Singapore has been somewhat postponed due to an unsolved case.

According to the US Embassy in Hanoi, Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed somewhat on Tuesday due to the finding of a “recent possible anomalous health episode.”

The condition known as “Havana syndrome” is an odd string of health incidents initially observed in late 2016 by American ambassadors and other government personnel in Havana, according to the Associated Press. At this point, it is unknown who and how many people in Hanoi are affected by the illness.

According to WebMD, Havana syndrome symptoms include abrupt pain and pressure in the head and ears, hearing a loud noise for no apparent reason, nausea, confusion, and disorientation. According to The Washington Post, complications from the illness, which can bring headaches, weariness, anxiety, and varied degrees of memory loss, have forced some Americans stationed in other nations to withdraw from active service.

Health officials have yet to pinpoint a reason for the unusual illness, while some speculate that it is caused by targeted microwaves or sonic attacks.

Since the initial complaints in 2016, Americans working in diplomatic posts in various countries, including Germany, Austria, Russia, and China, have experienced similar unexplained health issues. According to the Associated Press, at least two suspected instances have been documented in the Washington area, including one near the White House.

Harris was scheduled to fly to Hanoi on Tuesday evening after giving a speech in Singapore criticizing China for its incursions into the South China Sea and meeting with business leaders to address supply chain issues.

However, the flight was delayed for more than three hours, and Harris’ chief spokesman, Symone Sanders, refused to say why. Sanders said Harris was “fine” without prompting, despite the fact that reporters had seen the vice president numerous times on Tuesday and had no cause to be concerned about her health.

Congress has voiced concerns about such attacks, with unusual bipartisan backing in the House and Senate for a continuous government-wide investigation and response, as well as millions of dollars in support for medical monitoring and treatment of American soldiers.

As the number of reported incidents of possible attack has increased, the Biden administration is under fresh pressure to solve the riddle.