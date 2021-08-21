‘What Is Going On?’ says Tucker Carlson, who is perplexed by CNN’s attack on Joe Biden over Afghanistan.

CNN writers have blasted President Joe Biden over the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, according to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who says it “doesn’t make sense.”

On Friday, Carlson told his prime-time audience that CNN employees don’t make decisions for themselves, but rather “speak exactly what management tells them to say,” referring to NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Zucker.

Some CNN commentators have been harshly critical of the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan in recent days, as the Taliban have rapidly taken control of the country.

Carlson contended in his show’s opening monologue on Friday, which was also published as an op-ed on the Fox News website, that Biden’s officials are “turning on him,” citing recent CNN reporting.

Carlson played a clip of CNN’s Clarissa Ward reporting from Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

Ward remarked on the video, “It’s just an awful catastrophe.” President Biden said yesterday in an interview with ABC News that this is not a failure. And I believe that many people outside of that [Kabul] airport, particularly those who are taking the types of extreme acts we’ve just discussed, would like to know: if this isn’t failure, what is?

“So, Joe Biden failed,” Carlson said. He’s also lying about it. CNN recently informed us of this. It’s difficult to exaggerate the importance of the video you just watched. CNN is not a news organization. CNN is a political news network. Its anchors and reporters are not free to say whatever they want on camera.

“They are told what to say,” says the narrator. Every weekday morning in a call with their commander, Jeff Zucker, they are told in detail. At CNN, there is no such thing as intellectual freelancing. ‘This is what I believe.’ No. It’s a show of unity, with a single hymnal for the entire congregation. “Everyone, from the chirpy morning dingbats to Don Lemon on the night shift, changes when CNN takes a position or changes its view on something,” Carlson stated.

“Everyone says exactly what they’re supposed to say. “Have you ever turned on the television?” he inquired.

After that, Carlson played a clip of CNN presenter Brianna Keilar criticizing. This is a condensed version of the information.