What is Frances Haugen’s background? On ’60 Minutes,’ a Facebook whistleblower is revealed.

In a series of stolen documents, the data scientist filed anonymous complaints with federal law enforcement, alleging that the social media behemoth is aware that its platforms are being used to propagate hate, violence, and disinformation and is attempting to hide that evidence.

Haugen, who revealed her name in a CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, said Facebook has consistently demonstrated that it “chooses profit before safety.”

“I don’t believe they’re willing to put in the resources that are required to keep Facebook from becoming dangerous,” she said.

Haugen, who will speak at a Senate committee on October 5, hopes that her testimony will persuade the government to enact legislation governing Facebook’s actions.

“This whistleblower’s testimony will be critical to understanding what Facebook knew about its platforms’ toxic effects on young users, when they knew it, and what they did about it,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, chairman of a Senate commerce panel subcommittee, said in a statement announcing the hearing on Tuesday.

Following the 60 Minutes interview, Facebook responded to Haugen’s different assertions.

“Every day our teams have to balance defending the right of billions of people to express themselves openly with the need to keep our platform a safe and positive place,” Lena Pietsch, Facebook’s director of policy communications, told CBS.

“In order to combat the spread of misinformation and dangerous content, we continue to make great progress. In reaction to various claims made against Facebook in the 60 Minutes report, Pietsch remarked, “To suggest we encourage terrible content and do nothing is simply not accurate.”

What is Frances Haugen’s background?

According to her Linkedin profile, Haugen, 37, is a former product manager at Facebook who previously worked at Google, Pinterest, and Yelp under the same title.

After losing a friend to internet conspiracy theories, she started her job at Facebook in 2019 and requested to work in a division that combats misinformation, according to the Associated Press.

Haugen is a specialist in algorithmic product management, according to her website, having worked on ranking algorithms at Google, Pinterest, Yelp, and Facebook.

