What Is Executive Privilege and How Does It Work? Do Former Presidents and Steve Bannon Have It?

Former President Donald Trump is attempting to stymie a congressional probe into the Capitol riot on January 6 by claiming executive privilege for himself and former adviser Steve Bannon.

On Monday, President Joe Biden rejected his predecessor’s privilege claim for the second time, making Trump’s efforts to resist a House select committee’s subpoenas even more difficult. Biden notified the National Archives that he had no intentions to use executive privilege in response to the committee’s request for further Trump records related to the violence.

In a letter obtained by CNN, White House counsel Dana Remus wrote, “President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and thus is not justified, as to the documents provided to the White House on September 16, 2021, and September 23, 2021.” “As a result, President Biden rejects the prior President’s claim of privilege.” Presidents normally back a predecessor’s claims of executive privilege, thus Biden’s actions are unusual for breaking with convention. Many people have questioned if Trump and his previous officials will be able to use presidential privilege to avoid working with Congress.

Dan Scavino, Mark Meadows, and Kash Patel, three more top Trump staffers who are now private citizens, have all been subpoenaed for material relating to the Capitol incident.

Because he was not serving in the administration at the time of the riot, unlike the other three, the executive privilege claim may be particularly weak for Bannon, who has been held in criminal contempt by the House panel.

Who can invoke executive privilege and what does that power allow as the feud between Trump and Biden heats up amid a congressional investigation?

The president and other members of the executive branch have the right to keep some types of confidential communications from Congress and the courts.

As part of the separation of powers concept, asserting this right would allow the president and his staff to fight some subpoenas or other oversight actions in order to avoid damaging government activities.

While Trump consistently stated that he would use executive privilege while in office, it is uncertain if presidents maintain the protection once they depart the White House.

The executive branch has been used by both Democratic and Republican presidents. This is a condensed version of the information.