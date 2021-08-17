What is Everton’s current power structure now that a board member’s departure has been confirmed?

Everton have revealed that Sasha Ryazantsev will step down from the club’s board of directors at the end of the month, as part of a restructure of the board, but what exactly is the power structure at Goodison Park?

Following a successful career in finance and investment banking, Mr Ryazantsev joined Everton’s board of directors in March 2016 and became the club’s first Chief Finance and Commercial Officer in June 2018, but will leave on August 31.

Everton’s main stakeholder, but he is not a member of the board of directors.

Mr Moshiri, who lives in Monaco, sold his Arsenal shares in February 2016 in order to buy a controlling 49.9% position in Everton.

Following that, the Iranian-born entrepreneur grew his stake to 68.6% in September 2016, 77.2 percent in June 2019, and 93.3 percent in December 2020.

The 66-year-old is investing around £100 million of his own money in the enabling works at Bramley-Moore Dock, preparing the land so that construction on the club’s new stadium can begin, with the remainder of the costs to be covered by the private sector. He has already invested £450 million in the Blues.

Mr Moshiri is the chairman of USM, the company that supports Finch Farm, Everton’s training base.

USM, a Russian holding company founded in 2012 by Alisher Usmanov and his associates, describes itself as a diverse holding company with significant holdings in metals and mining, telecommunications, technology, and the internet.

“When an intensive search, I believe we have found the perfect partner to take the club forward,” Chairman said after Mr Moshiri took control Everton in 2016.

“Over the previous 18 months, I’ve gotten to know Farhad well, and his football knowledge, financial acumen, and true blue spirit have persuaded me that he is the appropriate individual to back Everton.”

The 75-year-old Wavertree native has been a member of the board since 1989, rising to deputy chairman when he launched his successful £20 million offer to buy the club’s 68 percent majority share from Peter Johnson in 1999.

