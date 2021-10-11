What is EncroChat, and how has it been used by criminals?

Since 2016, EncroChat has been a global encrypted phone network heavily used by criminals.

Top-tier criminals were apprehended following an infiltration by law enforcement agencies. Many were suspected of being involved in drug trafficking and gun smuggling.

The French Gendarmerie initially became aware of the encrypted texting technology in 2017, claiming that it was often finding the phones during operations against organized crime gangs.

They were eventually able to “put a technical device in place” that allowed them to read the encrypted messages carried through the company’s network after discovering that EncroChat was running from servers in France.

Authorities in the United Kingdom confiscated £54 million in cash and 1.5 tons of cocaine.

Since the breach, the company has gone offline, compromising the anonymity of its users.

What exactly is Encrochat?

EncroChat was one of the largest encrypted communication systems in the world, with an estimated 60,000 subscribers in Europe, including 10,000 in the United Kingdom.

Users were given an EncroPhone with pre-installed private messaging programs that allowed them to communicate texts and pictures to other EncroChat users.

For further security, the handsets’ camera, microphone, and GPS were turned off.

How did criminals make use of EncroChat?

While using the program, criminals felt safe enough to speak openly about their misdeeds.

Thousands of dollars were paid by users to use the service. Although the service was penetrated by law enforcement, just 800 users were arrested.

EncroChat subscribers received a text message in early June 2020 informing them that their data was no longer protected. EncroChat thereafter went out of business for good.