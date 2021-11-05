What is Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth as the company’s founder faces federal charges?

This week, the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the 37-year-old former CEO of Theranos, the now-defunct Silicon Valley-based blood testing firm that was charged with numerous counts of fraud by federal prosecutors.

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the firm’s former president/chief operating officer and Holmes’ ex-boyfriend, is also charged with fraud. In January 2022, his trial is set to commence.

According to the US Department of Justice, Holmes and Balwani engaged in a “multi-million-dollar plan” to deceive investors, as well as a second scheme to defraud doctors and patients in order to promote Theranos and its apparently revolutionary technology.

Holmes has denied any wrongdoing and blamed Bulwani for any impropriety. Holmes’ lawyers said that the former Theranos president influenced her, according to court filings. Bulwani’s lawyer flatly disputed the allegation.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes, and where did she come from?

According to Richard Fuisz, 81, whose family resided next door to the Holmes family, Holmes was born to a well-off family in Washington, D.C., and her parents were “extremely concerned in status” and “lived for connections.” According to the BBC, Holmes may have been under a lot of pressure to excel as a child.

Holmes was courteous but introverted as a child, according to people who knew her. She reportedly penned a letter to her father when she was nine years old, expressing that what she “truly wanted[ed]out of life is to discover something new, something that mankind didn’t know was possible to do,” according to Fuisz.

In 2002, she enrolled at Stanford University to study chemical engineering. But, at the age of 19, she dropped out a year later and founded Theranos in 2003. According to the Department of Justice, the company’s declared mission was to “revolutionize medical laboratory testing.”

“She looked self-assured, but when I asked her many questions about her technology, she didn’t look like she understood,” Dr. Jeffrey Flier, a former dean of Harvard Medical School who met Holmes for lunch in 2015 amid the height of her company’s growth, told the BBC in August.

“It felt a little strange, but I didn’t come away thinking it was a scam,” said Flier, who has never evaluated Theranos’ technique professionally.

How much money does Elizabeth Holmes have?

Obtaining high-profile investors, such as former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (who later joined the Theranos board of directors). This is a condensed version of the information.