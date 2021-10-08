What Is COVID Toe and How Does It Work? You may have it, but do you know what it means?

Some patients who have been infected with COVID-19 may have observed that their toes have developed an unusual condition. According to a study published Tuesday, the disease could be the body’s immune response to the virus.

COVID toe is a painful ailment caused by the body’s overly strong immune reaction to the virus, according to the study published in the peer-reviewed British Journal of Dermatology.

COVID toes instances first appeared at the beginning of the pandemic. The symptoms include frostbitten toes with purple hue, swollen limbs, and red itching plaques.

According to the New York Times, toe sores can be highly painful, with a burning feeling or itching that can linger for months.

Doctors were perplexed by a rush of patients complaining of painful lesions on their toes shortly after the epidemic broke out last year, a symptom known as "Covid toes." The disorder can affect persons of any age, but it is more common in children and young adults.

The American Academy of Dermatology got roughly 100 reports of these types of lesions on people’s hands and feet in April 2020, according to sources.

Researchers studied 50 cases of COVID toe at the Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris in spring 2020, and discovered that the toes had aberrant levels of interferon 1 – a life-saving chemical released during infections – according to the new report.

However, scientists believe the molecule is overworking itself by attracting immune cells to the toe region, causing damage to the location where blood vessels are the smallest.

Researchers also noticed that the COVID toes have antibodies that were targeting not only the virus but also the body.

According to the study, the COVID toe disease is reversible with local or systemic anti-inflammatory therapy.