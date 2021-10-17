What Is ‘Bones Day’ All About? Senior Dog on TikToker Makes Adorable Daily Predictions

For a while, Squid Game cast a dark shadow over the idea of playing games, but this TikTok obsession puts a much lighter gloss on it.

Noodle, a senior dog, has taken over social media with his unintentional daily predictions of how the day would unfold, with some applauding them as daily horoscopes.

Pug Noodle, a 13-year-old pug, decides whether or not to stand in the morning. If he chooses to rise, it’s a “bones day,” but if he chooses to slump straight back down, it’s a “no bones day,” according to owner Jonathan Graziano. Graziano records the game and its outcomes, which receives millions of views on a regular basis. When Noodle has a “bones day,” viewers expect a happy and predictable day, but when he has a “no-bones day,” things aren’t looking so good.

The Bones have made their voices heard!! #pug #adoptdontshop #nobones #noodletok #mondaymotivation noodletok noodletok noodletok noodletok noodletok noodletok noodlet Jonathan’s original sound A “no-bones day,” according to Graziano, isn’t always a negative thing; in fact, it’s just an excuse to allow oneself to be less productive. In a recent “no-bones day” video, he stated, “I guess that just implies you have license to flop on plans or activities if you don’t want to do them.”

On TikTok, Noodle and his forecasts have become something of an inside joke, with memes about the prediction circulating. “POV: You hope you have a wonderful day today,” user @urmomslinguini commented in a viral video showing him going about his morning routine. He quickly celebrates in the kitchen after checking his phone and seeing it’s a “bones day.”

Today is a good day 🙂 #nobonesday #MakeItCinematic #happy #bonesday #NissanShowUp #fyp Cody Fry – Eleanor Rigby Graziano launched his Instagram account @showmenoodz in 2016 and currently has 44,000 followers, so the senior dog has had a social media following for a few years. In the year 2020. He joined TikTok and now has over one million fans, many of whom look forward to his videos as much as they look forward to their daily coffee or stretching.

