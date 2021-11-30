What is Bella Sarka’s name? Police in Florida are searching for a missing teen.

A missing child notice for a 17-year-old girl from Pasco County has been issued.

Bella Sarka was last seen on Pony Lane in Hudson at 6 p.m. on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, black leggings with a red stripe, and black slides at the time of her disappearance.

Sarka is characterized as a white female with a black nose ring, brown hair, and blue eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 95 pounds.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has asked that anybody with information on Sarka’s whereabouts or any other relevant information phone 727-847-5878 rather than leave tips on social media.

A photo of Sarka was also released on the Pasco County Office’s Twitter page.

Bella Sarka, a missing and endangered 17-year-old, is now being sought by Pasco Sheriff's deputies. Sarka was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the 12000 block of Pony Ln. in Hudson. Sarka stands 5'0″ tall, weighs 95 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

A photo of a 15-year-old child who is believed to be missing or a runaway was shared by the Twitter page 15 hours ago.

“PSO deputies are now searching for Marcus Miller, a missing/runaway 15-year-old,” the tweet added.

“Miller was last seen around 11 p.m. on November 28 in the 7500 block of Plathe Road in New Port Richey.”

Miller stands 5’09” tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Marcus Miller, a missing/runaway 15-year-old, is now being sought by PSO deputies. Miller was last seen around 11 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 7500 block of Plathe Rd. in New Port Richey. Miller stands 5'09" tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. They also mentioned what Miller was wearing in another tweet, saying, "Mille was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red leggings, a white shirt with pineapples on it, and red sandals."

"Let me know if you've seen Miller."