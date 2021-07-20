What is an extreme heat warning, and why is the Met Office issuing the first-ever UK alert?

After the Met Office issued an unusual heat warning, temperatures are expected to rise to scorching highs this week.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, parts of the UK might reach 33°C (91.4°F), which is hotter than popular European vacation spots like Marbella, Mykonos, and Tenerife.

The temperature will remain above 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout the week, with forecasts predicting that the next few days will be the hottest of the year.

After this heatwave, the Met Office expects the start of the next one.

The announcement follows the Met Office’s first-ever “amber excessive heat warning.”

The warning comes as the forecast continues to call for extremely high temperatures, particularly in western areas, as well as continued high nighttime temperatures, which could have health implications.

The extended nature of the present heatwave has also contributed to the increasing repercussions of the ongoing heat.

“The effects of excessive heat can be complex and varied,” according to the Met Office. It can have health ramifications, especially for the most vulnerable, and it can have an influence on infrastructure, such as transportation and electricity, as well as the broader economic community.

“We often witness greater traffic near coastal areas, increased public usage of open water, and an increase in wildfire risk during hot weather.”

The UK has been experiencing a heatwave in recent days, but temperatures are likely to rise even further early this week, maybe reaching 33 degrees in some western locations, but mostly in the mid 20s and low 30s elsewhere.

“The high temperatures will remain for the majority of this week,” said Met Office Chief Operational Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale. Although many locations will continue to experience heat waves, the amber extreme heat warning is focused on western areas where the most exceptionally high temperatures are expected to prevail.

“Isolated thundery downpours are still possible late in the afternoons, but most places will remain dry until later in the week. Most places could see temperatures starting to dip as the weekend approaches, with some more unsettled conditions expected.”

The Extreme Heat Warning is being issued in conjunction with an extension of Public Health England’s Heat Health Alert until Thursday, reflecting the risks to England’s health sector.

