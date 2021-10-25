What Is an Atmospheric River, and Which Cities and States Should Be Ready for the Worst Case Scenario?

A meteorological phenomena known as a “atmospheric river” will deliver heavy rain, snow, and wind to parts of the Western United States over the next several days, following a record-breaking drought and blazing wildfires in California.

After an unusually dry season, heavy rains in Northern California on Sunday will help, but the recent weather is predicted to cause deadly flash floods and mudslides in vulnerable places.

“It will be a chaotic 24 to 36 hours throughout northern California as we will see an intense and maybe historic atmospheric river wash through the region,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento predicted on Sunday.

As a strong storm system creeps up the Pacific Coast and toward the Great Plains, experts anticipate a Level 4 or 5 (out of 5) weather event that will blanket the region with up to 10 inches of rain and 6 feet of snow in some spots.

What is the definition of an Atmospheric River?

Atmospheric rivers, according to the NWS, are long, narrow routes of exceptionally moist air that move water vapor out of the tropics, similar to rivers in the sky.

Extreme rainfall and flooding—a sort of severe weather event that can affect the whole length of the West Coast, according to the service—are caused by atmospheric rivers that contain excessive volumes of water vapor and high winds. According to the NWS, atmospheric river events are extremely unusual, with only a one-in-a-hundred chance of occuring in any given year.

According to the NWS, the newest atmospheric river was caused by a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean that drew deep tropical moisture into the atmosphere. The cyclone was fast intensifying by Sunday morning, with forecasters warning that it may become a “bomb” or “double bomb” cyclone, which means that a large drop in the system’s air pressure will allow the storm to gain tremendous strength.

“A developing low off the Pacific Northwest coast is beginning to affect most of the West Coast. As the system approaches, conditions will continue to deteriorate. Major consequences will be caused by strong winds, high surf, and heavy rain. Starting tonight, there will be a lot of snow in the Sierra “Early Sunday, the National Weather Service’s (NWS) weather prediction center tweeted.

